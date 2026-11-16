La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación anunció este lunes las nominaciones a la edición 69 de los premios Grammy. Por primera vez, los seis artistas con más nominaciones en los Grammy son todas mujeres.

Los músicos Pharrell Williams, Carly Pearce, Juanes, David Guetta y Yungblud hicieron el anuncio de las nominaciones a través del sitio web oficial de los premios Grammy.

Los premios Grammy de 2027 presentan cinco nuevas categorías. Estas incluyen mejor interpretación de música pop asiática, mejor colaboración o interpretación de dúo/grupo de R&B, mejor interpretación vocal de pop tradicional, mejor álbum de música folclórica tradicional y mejor canción latina.

Grammys 2027

¿Cuándo serán los Grammy 2027 y dónde se puede ver?

Los Premios Grammy 2027 se transmitirán el 7 de febrero a las 7 de la tarde, hora del Este, en vivo por ABC por primera vez desde 1972, desde el Crypto.com Arena en Los Ángeles. También se podrán ver en streaming por Disney+ y Hulu.

La cantante inglesa Raye lideró las nominaciones con 11 menciones, incluyendo álbum del año, igualando el récord de Beyoncé de la mujer con más nominaciones en un año. A Raye le siguió de cerca la española Rosalía, con 9 nominaciones, en las que se incluyen las categorías más importantes de los premios Grammy, como álbum, canción y grabación del año. Rosalía fue la artista más premiada el jueves pasado en la gala de los premios Latin Grammy, con cinco galardones.

Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley y Miranda Lambert se ubicaron, con siete nominaciones cada una, en el tercer puesto de las figuras más nominadas.

JENNIE, miembro del grupo femenino más grande del mundo, BLACKPINK, también es candidata por primera vez en los Grammy 2027, con dos nominaciones. El año pasado, su compañera de banda Rosé se convirtió en la primera artista de K-pop en recibir una nominación en el apartado principal de grabación del año por “APT.”, su megaéxito con Mars. En total, recibió tres nominaciones. La nominación de Jennie por “Dracula” la convierte en la segunda.

Beyoncé vuelve a hacer historia. En los Grammy de 2023, Beyoncé se convirtió en la artista más premiada de la historia de estos premios. Luego, dos años después, con “Cowboy Carter”, se convirtió en la primera artista negra en ganar el premio a álbum country del año y en la primera mujer negra en ganar álbum del año desde “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” de Lauryn Hill en 1999. Ahora ha recibido la nominación número 100 de su carrera, por “Morning Dew (Donk)” en la categoría de interpretación solista de R&B. La canción fue el sencillo principal de la reedición por el 20.º aniversario de “B’Day”.

Dolly Parton, quien murió a principios de este año, recibió tres nominaciones. Está nominada dos veces en la categoría de interpretación country de dúo/grupo —por “Butterfly” de Zac Brown Band con Parton y “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”, un clásico de Parton interpretado con Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah y Reba McEntire—. También está nominada en la categoría de audiolibro, narración y grabación de relato oral por su obra “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage”.

En esta última categoría, la competencia es feroz: el actor Tim Curry, quien también murió a principios de este año, está nominado por “Vagabond: A Memoir”. Y Michelle Obama está nominada en la categoría por tercera vez, por “The Look”. Obama ha ganado el premio en dos ocasiones.

Álbum del año

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers.

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean.

Dandelion, Ella Langley.

The Romantic, Bruno Mars.

This Music May Contain Hope., RAYE.

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo.

LUX (Complete Works), Rosalía.

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift.

Grabación del año

‘Man I Need’, Olivia Dean.

‘Choosin’ Texas’, Ella Langley.

‘I Just Might’, Bruno Mars.

‘Where Is My Husband!’, RAYE.

‘The Cure’, Olivia Rodrigo.

‘Berghain’, Rosalía, Björk y Yves Tumor.

‘The Fate of Ophelia’, Taylor Swift.

‘Dracula’, Tame Impala y JENNIE.

Canción del año

‘Berghain’, Rosalía, Björk y Yves Tumor.

‘Choosin’ Texas’, Ella Langley.

‘The Cure’, Olivia Rodrigo.

‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’, Ariana Grande.

‘I Knew It, I Knew You’, Taylor Swift.

‘Man I Need’, Olivia Dean.

‘Risk It All’, Bruno Mars.

‘Where Is My Husband!’, RAYE.

Mejor artista nuevo

Angine de Poitrine.

Geese.

Ella Langley.

Slayyyter.

Sienna Spiro.

Don Toliver.

Remi Wolf.

The Womack Sisters.

Mejor interpretación pop solista

‘Man I Need’, Olivia Dean.

‘Risk It All’, Bruno Mars.

‘Where Is My Husband!’, RAYE.

‘The Cure’, Olivia Rodrigo.

‘Sauvignon Blanc’, Rosalía.

Mejor interpretación pop de dúo o grupo

‘Runway’, Lady Gaga y Doechii.

‘Bring Your Love’, Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter.

‘Click Clack Symphony’, RAYE y Hans Zimmer.

‘The Life of a Showgirl’, Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter.

‘Dracula’, Tame Impala y JENNIE.

Mejor interpretación de música pop asiática

'Sunset Kiss', Babymetal, Polyphia

'Unang Kilig', BINI

'Bang Bang', IVE

'404 (New Era)', KiiiKiii

'Yes', LISA

'Visa', SB19

Mejor interpretación de rock

‘Sarniezz’, Angine de Poitrine.

‘Lost Boys’, Phoebe Bridgers.

‘Trinidad’, Geese.

‘What’s Wrong With Me’, Olivia Rodrigo y Robert Smith.

‘In the Stars’, The Rolling Stones.

Mejor álbum de rock

Vol. II, Angine de Poitrine.

Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters.

The Wow! Signal, Muse.

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones.

Frozen Charlotte, Jack White.

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica

Confessions II, Madonna

Sexistential, Robyn

Soma, Skrillex

Wor$t Girl in America, Slayyyter

Deadbeat, Tame Impala

Mejor interpretación de metal

‘The Edge of Perfection’, Anthrax.

‘Hive Mind’, Knocked Loose y Denzel Curry.

‘Your Ghost Again’, Mastodon.

‘Let There Be Shred’, Megadeth.

‘End of You’, Poppy, Amy Lee y Courtney LaPlante.

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes.

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers.

Music, Fashion, Film, Charli XCX.

Getting Killed, Geese.

The Mountain, Gorillaz.

LUX (Complete Works), Rosalía.

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

‘Fabienk’, Angine de Poitrine.

‘Kill Me’, Phoebe Bridgers.

‘Au Pays du Cocaine’, Geese.

‘Reliquia’, Rosalía.

‘Showbiz’, Hayley Williams.

Mejor Grabación de Pop Dance

“Blue Moon”, Zara Larsson. Margo Xs, Mnek & Zhone, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

“Danceteria”, Madonna. Cirkut, Madonna, Stuart Price & Andrew Watt, producers; Stuart Price, mixer

“Life Boat.”, Raye. Punctual, Rachel Keen & Jordan Riley, producers; Jon Castelli, mixer

“Dance…”, Slayyyter. Valley Girl, producer; Clint Gibbs, mixer

“Too Easy”, Tinashe. Kimj & Zack Sekoff, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Mejor Álbum de Pop Vocal

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

Petal, Ariana Grande

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope., Raye

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo

Mejor canción de rock

“In the Stars”, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

“Lost Boys”, Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“My Only Angel”, Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler & Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, Yungblud)

“Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix”, Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)

“Trinidad”, Max Bassin, Dominic Digesu, Emily Green & Cameron Winter, Songwriters (Geese)

“What’s Wrong With Me”, Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo & Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith)

“Your Favorite Toy”, Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica

“Lights Burn Dimmer”, Fred Again..

“I Feel So Free”, Madonna

“Crank”, Slayyyter

“My Old Ways”, Tame Impala

“Melatonin”, Tinashe

“Music”, Underscores

Mejor interpretación solista de R&B

“Morning Dew (Donk)”, Beyoncé

“Out the Window”, Kehlani

“Let Me”, Victoria Monét

“Pressha”, Jill Scott

“What You Need”, Tems

Mejor colaboración o interpretación de R&B dúo/grupo

“Fallin’”, Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas

“47th Street”, Lalah Hathaway Featuring J. Ivy

“Sweet Nuthins”, Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas

“Mess”, PJ Morton featuring Keyon Harrold

“To B Honest”, Jill Scott featuring JID

Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional

“I Found Myself”, Durand Bernarr

“Can’t Let Go”, Lalah Hathaway

“Beautiful People”, Jill Scott

“My Muse”, Leon Thomas

“If I Let You”, The Womack Sisters

Mejor canción de R&B

“Let Me”, Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“My Muse”, Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

“Out the Window”, Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Pressha”, Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, Songwriters (Jill Scott)

“What You Need”, Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

Bernarr., Durand Bernarr

Waves, Moonchild

The Last Balloon, Tank And The Bangas

Pholks, Leon Thomas

Distracted, Thundercat

Mejor álbum de R&B

Brown (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown

When the City Sleeps, Alex Isley

Kehlani, Kehlani

Saturday Night, PJ Morton

To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott

Mejor interpretación de rap

“Good Flirts”, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“Errtime”, Cardi B

“Run It Back!!”, De La Soul featuring Nas

“Let ‘Em Know”, T.I.

“Body”, Don Toliver

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

“This Woman”, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla featuring D’Angelo)

“Safe”, Cardi B featuring Kehlani

“Girl, Get Up.”, Doechii featuring SZA

“E85”, Don Toliver

“Watching Us”, Wale featuring Leon Thomas

Mejor canción de rap

“E85”, Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)

“Errtime”, Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Girl, Get Up.”, Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. & Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii featuring SZA)

“Let ‘Em Know”, T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)

“Spend Dat”, Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)

Mejor álbum de rap

Dillagence II, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)

Am I the Drama?, Cardi B

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody

Octane, Don Toliver

Everything Is A Lot., Wale

Bully – Deluxe, Kanye West (Ye)

Mejor álbum de poesía hablada

Black Shaman Strikes Back, Marc Marcel

The Color of Rain, Aja Monet

A Hero and a Villain, Mad Skillz

How Love Grows, Jwalt (& ClayDough)

Leap Life, Saul Williams

Mejor Interpretación de Jazz

“In Walked Bud,” Jon Batiste

“Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme,” The Baylor Project

“Sophisticated Lady,” Cécile Mclorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

“The Lady Is a Tramp,” Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur

“I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes),” Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach

Mejor álbum de jazz vocal

For Dinah, Ledisi

The Wise Ones, Gretchen Parlato

Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catherine Russell

With Every Breath I Take, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

The Devil I Knew, Nicole Zuraitis

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

Monk Movements, Jon Batiste

We Dream, Lakecia Benjamin

Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live), Chick Corea

Leave That in There, Sullivan Fortner

Side-Eye III+, Pat Metheny

Mejor album de gran conjunto de jazz

Paco De Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live), Alex Conde

In the Brass Palace, Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band

Jim McNeely Expeditions, Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely

25 Years of Phatness, Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Oracles, Helen Sung Big Band & Helen Sung

Mejor álbum de jazz latino

Filin, Melissa Aldana

Ao Vivo (Live), Eliane Elias

Monk Con Clave, Carlos Henriquez featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch & Robert Rodriguez

Gonzalo Plays Pino, Gonzalo Rubalcaba

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo

Trip The Night Fantastic, Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science

Who Asked?, Domi & JD Beck

Purpose, Terrace Martin & Marcus Gilmore

Oh Snap, Cécile Mclorin Salvant

Fathers, Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons & Kenny Beats

Mejor interpretación de pop vocal tradicional

“A Couple Minutes,” Olivia Dean

“For Good,” Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

“Madwoman,” Laufey

“I Hate the Way I Look Today.,” Raye

“All That’s Left,” Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman

Mejor Álbum de Pop Vocal Tradicional

Good Grief, Sara Bareilles

The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Paul Mccartney

Better Broken, Sarah McLachlan

An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios, Leslie Odom Jr.

Whatever’s Clever!, Charlie Puth

Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo

Monk Meditations,Jon Batiste

Lullaby for the Lost, Donny McCaslin

A Six String Odyssey, Six String Symphony

Somni, Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

Barcode, Ben Wendel

Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical

Chess the Musical : Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham & Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson & Brian Usifer, producers (Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist) (2025 Broadway cast)

: Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham & Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson & Brian Usifer, producers (Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist) (2025 Broadway cast) The Lost Boys : Shoshana Bean, Lj Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak & Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann & Ethan Popp, producers; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez & Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (original Broadway cast)

: Shoshana Bean, Lj Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak & Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann & Ethan Popp, producers; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez & Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (original Broadway cast) Ragtime : Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross & Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Stephen Flaherty, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (2025 Broadway cast)

: Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross & Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Stephen Flaherty, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (2025 Broadway cast) Schmigadoon : Alex Brightman, Sara Chase & Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, Producers; Cinco Paul, composer & lyricist (Schmigadoon! original Broadway company)

: Alex Brightman, Sara Chase & Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, Producers; Cinco Paul, composer & lyricist (Schmigadoon! original Broadway company) Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York): Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty, principal vocalists; Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson & Lux Pyramid, Producers; Jim Barne, Composer; Kit Buchan, lyricist (original Broadway cast)

Productor del año, no clásico

Tony Berg : "Better Broken" (Sarah Mclachlan), “Homewrecker” (Sombr), "Indigo Park" (Bruce Hornsby), "Lost Weekend" (Phoebe Bridgers), “My Body Isn’t Ready” (Sombr), “Potential” (Sombr)

: "Better Broken" (Sarah Mclachlan), “Homewrecker” (Sombr), "Indigo Park" (Bruce Hornsby), "Lost Weekend" (Phoebe Bridgers), “My Body Isn’t Ready” (Sombr), “Potential” (Sombr) Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II: “Reach Out” (Victoria Monét), The Romantic (Bruno Mars)

“Reach Out” (Victoria Monét), The Romantic (Bruno Mars) Noah Goldstein : Lux (Rosalía)

: Lux (Rosalía) Miranda Lambert : Dandelion (Ella Langley)

: Dandelion (Ella Langley) Mike Sabath: “Beware.. The South London Lover Boy.” (Raye), “Click Clack Symphony.” (Raye featuring Hans Zimmer), “Fields.” (Raye, Grandad Michael), “I Will Overcome.” (Raye), “Joy.” (Raye, Amma, Absolutely), “Skin & Bones.” (Raye), “The Whatsapp Shakespeare.” (Raye), “Where Is My Husband!” (Raye), “Winter Woman.” (Raye)

Compositor del año, no clásico

Amy Allen : “Cry Ugly” (Flo), “Dashboard” (Noah Kahan), “Drop Dead” (Olivia Rodrigo), “Expectations” (Olivia Rodrigo), “For Always” (Ed Sheeran), “Likey Likey” (Young Miko), “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” (Olivia Dean), “Stupid” (Megan Moroney), “Virtuoso” (Ryan Beatty)

: “Cry Ugly” (Flo), “Dashboard” (Noah Kahan), “Drop Dead” (Olivia Rodrigo), “Expectations” (Olivia Rodrigo), “For Always” (Ed Sheeran), “Likey Likey” (Young Miko), “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” (Olivia Dean), “Stupid” (Megan Moroney), “Virtuoso” (Ryan Beatty) Edgar Barrera : “Broke My Heart” (Gracie Abrams), “Dando Vueltas” (Rauw Alejandro), “Después De Ti” (Karol G & Greg Gonzalez), “For U My Lova” (Karol G), “Lighter” (Jelly Roll, Carín León & FifaSound), “Ojitos Bellos” (Grupo Frontera), “Pvta Luna” (Netón Vega), “7-3” (Peso Pluma & Tito Double P), “Velas” (Santana & Carín León)

: “Broke My Heart” (Gracie Abrams), “Dando Vueltas” (Rauw Alejandro), “Después De Ti” (Karol G & Greg Gonzalez), “For U My Lova” (Karol G), “Lighter” (Jelly Roll, Carín León & FifaSound), “Ojitos Bellos” (Grupo Frontera), “Pvta Luna” (Netón Vega), “7-3” (Peso Pluma & Tito Double P), “Velas” (Santana & Carín León) Raye : “Click Clack Symphony.” (Raye featuring Hans Zimmer), “God Be My Witness” (Amma), “I Know You’re Hurting.” (Raye), “Joy.” (Raye, Amma, Absolutely), “Know About Me” (Halle, Glorilla), “Let Me Be In Your Arms” (Sonny Fodera, Libianca), “Supermarket” (Say Now), "The Whatsapp Shakespeare.” (Raye), “Where Is My Husband!” (Raye)

: “Click Clack Symphony.” (Raye featuring Hans Zimmer), “God Be My Witness” (Amma), “I Know You’re Hurting.” (Raye), “Joy.” (Raye, Amma, Absolutely), “Know About Me” (Halle, Glorilla), “Let Me Be In Your Arms” (Sonny Fodera, Libianca), “Supermarket” (Say Now), "The Whatsapp Shakespeare.” (Raye), “Where Is My Husband!” (Raye) Joybeth Taylor : “Choosin’ Texas” (Ella Langley), “Empty Words” (Corey Kent), “I Can’t Love You Anymore” (Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen), “Winner at Losing” – Landman – Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series (Volume II) (Gavin Adcock)

: “Choosin’ Texas” (Ella Langley), “Empty Words” (Corey Kent), “I Can’t Love You Anymore” (Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen), “Winner at Losing” – Landman – Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series (Volume II) (Gavin Adcock) Theron Thomas: “Ain’t in La” (Adéla), “Be Good” (Buju Banton), “Champion” (BLACKPINK), “Does She Know” (Sekou), “Eurosummer” – Girls Trip (Zara Larsson & Shakira), “Flamed Up” (Jaydon), “Me and My” (BLACKPINK), “Sexy Ladies” (Lizzo & Ucb (Uncalled 4 Band)), “Too Easy” (Tig3r Lewis)

Mejor interpretación country solista

“The Whole World,”Vince Gill

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley

“Dry Spell,” Kacey Musgraves

“Can’t Sit Still,” Lainey Wilson

“Gary,” Stephen Wilson Jr.

Mejor interpretación country dúo/grupo

“Butterfly,” Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton

“Here,” Mumford & Sons Featuring Chris Stapleton

“Horses and Divorces,” Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert

“Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire

“Phone, Keys, Wallet,” Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

Mejor canción country

“Beautiful Things”, Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, ConnieHarrington & Megan Moroney,songwriters (Megan Moroney)

“Choosin’ Texas”, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

“Dry Spell”, Luke Laird, Shane Mcanally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Hardwired”, Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert & Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

“Phone, Keys, Wallet”, Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)

Mejor álbum country tradicional

Clovis, Charley Crockett

50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline, Vince Gill

Banks of the Trinity, Cody Johnson

Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle, Willie Nelson

Once Upon a Second Time Around, Charlie Worsham

Mejor álbum country contemporáneo

Mount Pleasant, Kelsea Ballerini

Cherry Valley, Carter Faith

Dandelion, Ella Langley

Cloud 9, Megan Moroney

Middle of Nowhere, Kacey Musgraves

Mejor interpretación de raíces estadounidenses

“Still Crying,” Sara Bareilles

“You Without Me,” Brandi Carlile

“Coyote,” Chuck Leah

“Human Mind,” Mavis Staples

“No Kings,” Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez

Mejor interpretación de música americana

“Heartland,” Sara Bareilles

“Returning to Myself,” Brandi Carlile

“Sad And Beautiful World,” Mavis Staples

“Mill Town Flood,” Billy Strings

“Masks Off,” Jesse Welles

Mejor canción de raíces estadounidenses

“Masks Off”, Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

“My Full Name”, Madison Cunningham, songwriter (Madison Cunningham)

“Returning to Myself”, Brandi Carlile, Songwriter (Brandi Carlile)

“Tennessee Sunshine”, Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin & Grant Maloy Smith, Songwriters (Grant Maloy Smith)

“Waist Deep”, Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg & Brittany Howard, Songwriters (Alabama Shakes)

Mejor álbum de música americana

Returning to Myself, Brandi Carlile

Sad and Beautiful World, Mavis Staples

Future Soul, Tedeschi Trucks Band

Masks Off, Jesse Welles

World’s Gone Wrong, Lucinda Williams

Mejor álbum de bluegrass

Rattlin’ Bones, Bronwyn

Safe, Sensible and Sane, Alison Brown & Steve Martin

Bluegrass Women, Lindsay Lou

So Much for Goodbyes, Billy Strings

Earl Jam 2, Tony Trischka

Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp

B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, Joe Bonamassa

Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience (Morgan Freeman), Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

Blues Now, Ga-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

Slideways, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

Alive! (Live), Fantastic Negrito

Paper Doll (Live), Samantha Fish

Just Say Yes, Ruthie Foster

Hard Road, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

The Breakdown, Keb’ Mo’

Mejor álbum de folk tradicional

The Fiddle and the Drum, Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck

North Node, Natalie & Brittany Haas

The Fiddle Funnel Sessions, E J Ouellette

Together Again, Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon

Under the Powerlines III (January 2025-June 2025), Jesse Welles

Mejor álbum de folk contemporáneo

Le Sigh, Kris Angelis

Ace, Madison Cunningham

The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs, Noah Kahan

Lost Cause Lover Fool, The Milk Carton Kids

Bloodline, Mon Rovîa

Mejor álbum de raíces regionales

Louisiana Love, Robin Barnes

Live at Tipitina’s 2025, Dumpstaphunk

This Village, Ranky Tanky

Ain’t No Dying, The Rumble Featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem, Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee & Geneviève Gros-Louis

Mejor canción latina

“Ahí”, Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters (Karol G, Drake)

“¿Cómo Se Ama?”, Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día”, Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Sting)

“La Perla”, Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Yahritza y Su Esencia)

“Niño”, Santiago Alvarado, Mario Del Transito Cocomarola, Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli & Santiago Ruiz, Songwriters (Milo J)

Mejor Álbum Pop Latino

No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto, Karol G

Femme Fatale, Mon Laferte

Muda, Carín León

¿Dónde Es El After?, Rawayana

Bendito Verano, Elena Rose

Mejor álbum de música urbana

Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0, Rauw Alejandro

Omerta, J Balvin, Ryan Castro

Hopi Sendé, Ryan Castro

Omakase, Alvaro Diaz

El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo, Feid

Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout, Young Miko

Mejor álbum latino de rock o música alternativa

Free Spirits, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Taracá, Jorge Drexler

La Vida Era Más Corta, Milo J

Juanesteban, Juanes

Shine, Fito Paez

Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluyendo tejana)

Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar, Grupo Frontera

Aunque Me Duela, Lupita Infante

La Madrina, Mari Nobre

Dinastía (Deluxe), Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

¡Vida México!, Carlos Rivera

Mejor álbum latino tropical

País Portatil, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

El Alma En Clave, Luis Enrique

Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya, Fonseca

Más Que Palabras, Grupo Niche

El Último Disco Vol. 1, Carlos Vives

Mejor Interpretación de Música Global

“Varuvaaiy,” Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha

“Una Flor En Cada Estrella,” Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

“Bando [Orchestral],” Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo

“Porcelana,” Rosalía, Dougie F

“Dai Dai,” Shakira, Burna Boy

Mejor interpretación de música africana

“Gratitude,” Asake

“Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?),” Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

“No Tradition, No Africa,” King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni

“Big Daddy,” Tems

“Jogodo,” Wizkid & Asake

Mejor álbum de música global

Equilibrivm, Anitta

Oriadé, Davido

Hope!!, Angélique Kidjo

Starrgirl, Ayra Starr

Love Is a Kingdom, Tems

Mejor álbum de reggae

Too Too Bad, Buju Banton

Exile, Chronixx

Brightside, Ziggy Marley

The Art of Acceptance, Protoje

Supernova, Runkus

Lottery, Shaggy

Mejor álbum de new age, ambiental o cantada

Night Music, Vicente Avella

Balance, Paul Avgerinos

Liminal, Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe

Unspoken Psalms, Chris Redding

Tantrika, White Sun

Mejor Grabación Remezclada

“Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix)”, Fred Again.. & Tom Norris, Remixers (Fred Again.., Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso)

“I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)”, Austin Millz, Remixer (Bruno Mars, Austin Millz)

“Love Sensation”, Stuart Price, Remixer (Madonna & Kylie Minogue)

“Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)”, Chris Lake, Remixer (Taylor Swift)

“A Question of Trust – Boys Noize Remix”, Boys Noize, Remixer (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

“Where Is My Husband!”, David Guetta & Hypaton, Remixers (Raye, David Guetta, Hypaton)

Mejor interpretación/canción góspel

“Thank You for Everything”, Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Watches Over Me”, Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker & The Brent Fischer Orchestra; Cory Henry, songwriter

“Promises 2.0”, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

“Mercy”, PJ Morton; PJ Morton, songwriter

“At the Cross”, Cece Winans

Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea

“God I’m Just Grateful”, Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore;Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Pat Barrett,Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore &Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr,songwriters

“Ale-Luya Medley”, Israel & New Breed; Kevin Camp, Nate Diaz, Israel Houghton, Angel Omar Martinez & Aaron Moses, songwriters

“The Jesus I Know Now”, Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson; Luke Laird, Brandon Lake, Emily Weisband & Lainey Wilson, songwriters

“Living Water”, Lecrae; Miles Corayer, Jonah Glass, Lasanna Harris, Andrew “Lihtz” Howard, Lecrae Moore, Joel McNeill & John McNeill, songwriters

“Left It in the River”, Jamie MacDonald; Jonathan Gamble, Jamie MacDonald & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“Worthy of It All (Worthy)”, CeCe Winans

Mejor álbum góspel

Devotion, Cory Henry

Revival: Live in Dallas, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

Closer (Live in Chicago), Jonathan McReynolds

Sunday Morning, PJ Morton

The Hymns, CeCe Winans

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

Shiloh, Doe

Coritos Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed

King of Hearts – In the Room!, Brandon Lake

Jamie MacDonald, Jamie MacDonald

Breathe on It, Tauren Wells

Mejor álbum de raíces góspel

Through the Fire, Jason Crabb

On a Different Note, Tim Lovelace

Light. Hope. Faith., Cara Paige

A Fireside Christmas, Karen Peck & New River

Rise and Shine, Sunday Drive

Mejor álbum de música para niños

All in Good Time, Snooknuk

Hasta La Vista…Baby, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Little Birdie’s Big Symphony, Scott & Mark Hoying

Magnificent, Lachi

Starchild, Vol. 1, Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Mejor álbum de comedia

Good Girl, Nikki Glaser

Joy in the Trenches, Trevor Noah

Legacy, Wanda Sykes

100 Sound Effects, Fred Armisen

Take a Banana for the Ride, Jeff Ross

The Unstoppable…, Dave Chappelle

Mejor grabación de audiolibro, narración y narración de cuentos

Future Boy,Michael J. Fox

The Look, Michelle Obama

The Man on the Run, Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville

Remix Meditation, Lil Jon

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, Dolly Parton

Vagabond: A Memoir, Tim Curry

Mejor banda sonora compilatoria para medios audiovisuales

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Various Artists)

Stranger Things Season 5 (Various Artists)

Wicked: For Good (Various Artists)

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Wuthering Heights, Charli xcx

Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)

The Odyssey, Ludwig Göransson, composer

One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood, composer

Project Hail Mary, Daniel Pemberton, composer

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Ludwig Göransson, composer

Widow’s Bay, David Fleming, composer

Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes, John Paesano, composer

007: First Light, Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith, composers

Ghost of Yōtei, Toma Otowa, composer

Marvel’s Wolverine, David Fleming, composer

Star Wars: Zero Company, Gordy Haab, composer

Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Visuales

“House” [From Wuthering Heights], John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx featuring John Cale)

“I Knew It, I Knew You” [From Toy Story 5], Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Need Someone” [From The Pitt], Andrew Bird, Songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)

“No Place Like Home” [From Wicked: For Good], Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)

“Runway” [From The Devil Wears Prada 2], Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)

Mejor video musical

“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers. Lance Oppenheim & Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène & Christian Vazquez, video producers

“Storm,” Gener8ion, Yung Lean. Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat & Maeva Tenneroni, video producers

“Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Ariana Grande. Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios & Luga Podesta, video producers

“Click Clack Symphony.,” Raye (featuring Hans Zimmer). Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer

“Berghain,” Rosalía (featuring Björk & Yves Tumor). Nicolas Mendez, video director; Alba Barneda & Maria Rubio, video producers

Mejor película musical

To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World, Earth, Wind & Fire: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; Samantha Grogin, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Arron Saxe, Dave Sirulnick & KB White, video producers

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live, Billie Eilish: James Cameron & Billie Eilish, video directors; Michelle An, Maggie Baird, Steve Berman, John Brooks, Geoff Burdick, James Cameron, Paul Clarke, Chelsea Dodson, Billie Eilish, John Janick, Justin Lubliner, Jason Owen & Maria Wilhelm, video producers

Man on the Run, Paul McCartney: Morgan Neville, video director; Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Ben Chappell, Morgan Neville, Scott Rodger, Chloe Simmons & Meghan Walsh, video producers

Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert (Elvis Presley): Baz Luhrmann, video director; Jeremy Castro, Matthew Gross, Baz Luhrmann, Colin Smeeton & Schuyler Weiss, video producers

Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery – The Untold Story (Various Artists): Ally Pankiw, video director; Dan Levy & Christina Piovesan, video producers

Mejor diseño de empaque

Coloring Book, Alec Longstreth & Joe Spinelli, art directors (Weezer)

Horizons / West, Jordan Butcher, art director (Thrice)

If You Can Hold Your Breath, Farbod Kokabi, art director (Karate)

Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, Mary Banas, Marc Burkhardt & Mitski Miyawaki, art directors (Mitski)

Power to the People, Simon Hilton, Liz Hirsch & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon & Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band With Elephant’s Memory and Special Guests)

Mejor portada de álbum

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Patso Dimitrov & Darin Gilliam, art directors (Rapsody)

Sad and Beautiful World, Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez & Elizabeth De La Piedra, art directors (Mavis Staples)

This Mirror Weighs a Ton, Nick Steinhardt & Addie Wagenknecht, art directors (Interpol)

West End Girl, Leith Clark & Nieves González, art directors (Lily Allen)

What Happened to the Streets?, Tina Ibañez, art director (21 Savage)

Mejores notas de álbum

Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco, Adam Machado, album notes writer (Clifton Chenier)

Guglielmi: Amalia E Carlo (Live), Mitchell Hutchings, album notes writer (Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre)

Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings, Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (Antal

Dorati)

Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928, David Sager, album notes writer (Ma Rainey)

Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition), Andrew Sandoval, album notes writer (The Monkees)

Mejor álbum histórico

The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963

Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set

Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco

Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928

Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991

Mejor ingeniería de álbum, no clásico

The Art of Loving. Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang & Matt Zara, engineers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer (Olivia Dean)

Lux (Complete Works). Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers (Rosalía)

Middle of Nowhere. Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder & Mike Stankiewicz, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

Nine Inch Noize. Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, engineers; Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, mastering engineers (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

The Thread. Joe Dougherty, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer (Willow)

Mejor ingeniería de álbum, clásico

Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From The New World’; Simon: Four Black American Dances

Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be

Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light

Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine

Productor del año, clásico

Blanton Alspaugh

Silas Brown

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo

Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition): Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Elton John)

Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack): Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Toma Otowa)

The Grotesque & The Sublime: Daniel Shores, immersive mix engineer; Daniel Shores, immersive mastering engineer (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

One Size Fits All: Karma Auger & Erich Gobel, immersive mix engineers; Joe Travers, immersive producer (Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention)

Petal: John Hanes, immersive mix engineer (Ariana Grande)

Mejor composición instrumental

“Épilogue”. JD Beck, Noé Degalle & Domi Louna, composers (Domi & JD Beck)

“Found in a Frozen Fog”. Chris Eldridge, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny & Chris Thile, composers (Punch Brothers)

“King of Coins”. Arkai & Lindsey Stirling, composers (Arkai & Lindsey Stirling)

“Listen… (From Disclosure Day)”. John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Solace (Compassion)”. Kathryn Bostic, composer (Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra & Ben Palmer)

Mejor arreglo, instrumental o a cappella

“Blackbird”. Ben Bram & Blake Farfan, arrangers (New York Vocal Collective)

“Olha Maria”. Ben Wendel, arranger (Ben Wendel)

“Overjoyed (Live)”. Chick Corea, arranger (Chick Corea)

“Radio Newsreel”. John Powell, arranger (John Powell)

“Sir Duke”. Michael Mayo, arranger (Kings Return)

Mejor arreglo, instrumental y vocal